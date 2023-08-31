West African regional bloc ECOWAS has denied reports that its chairperson Bola Tinubu, who is also Nigerian president, has proposed a nine-month transition for the junta in Niger.

“The ECOWAS Commission’s attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger,” ECOWAS said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

“The report which is in French… is false, and should be treated as fake news.”

ECOWAS maintained that its demand to Niger’s military was “clear”.

“The military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating President Mohamed Bazoum,” ECOWAS said.

Remarks attributed to Tinubu earlier Thursday said that in 1999 Nigeria’s military ruler at the time, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handed power back to civilian authorities barely a year after he assumed office.

Tinubu was thus asking the Niger junta, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, to borrow from Abubakar’s conduct.

“The (Nigerian) president sees no reason why such (swift return to civilian rule) cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger's military authorities are sincere,” AFP reported, quoting a statement attributed to Tinubu’s office.

Bazoum was removed from office through a military coup on July 26. Mutinous soldiers accused him of doing little to alleviate poverty.