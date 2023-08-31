AFRICA
2 MIN READ
ECOWAS denies proposing nine-month transition in Niger
ECOWAS has denied reports that it has proposed a nine-month transitional period in coup-hit Niger.
ECOWAS denies proposing nine-month transition in Niger
ECOWAS says that it will continue pushing for the reinstatement of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. Photo: AA / Others
August 31, 2023

West African regional bloc ECOWAS has denied reports that its chairperson Bola Tinubu, who is also Nigerian president, has proposed a nine-month transition for the junta in Niger.

“The ECOWAS Commission’s attention has been drawn to a report of a so-called ECOWAS proposed transition timeframe for Niger,” ECOWAS said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

“The report which is in French… is false, and should be treated as fake news.”

ECOWAS maintained that its demand to Niger’s military was “clear”.

“The military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating President Mohamed Bazoum,” ECOWAS said.

Remarks attributed to Tinubu earlier Thursday said that in 1999 Nigeria’s military ruler at the time, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, handed power back to civilian authorities barely a year after he assumed office.

Tinubu was thus asking the Niger junta, led by Abdourahamane Tchiani, to borrow from Abubakar’s conduct.

“The (Nigerian) president sees no reason why such (swift return to civilian rule) cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger's military authorities are sincere,” AFP reported, quoting a statement attributed to Tinubu’s office.

Bazoum was removed from office through a military coup on July 26. Mutinous soldiers accused him of doing little to alleviate poverty.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us