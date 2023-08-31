Tunisia has dropped points in its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) attainment score from 71.4 points in 2021 to 70.1 points in 2022.

Following the latest index, the North African nation ranks second in Africa and 60th in the world, Tunisia’s news agency, TAP, reports.

The ranking was announced on Thursday in Tunisia’s capital Tunis during a preparatory workshop for Tunisia’s participation in the SDG summit, which will take place on September 18 and 19 in New York, USA.

“We are halfway, Tunisia is committed to achieving the 2030 Agenda given its importance in terms of planning, social justice and economic and social growth,” Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied said.

UN Resident Coordinator in Tunisia Arnaud Peral said the country’s latest SDGs points “have not recorded the development needed to meet the aspirations of Tunisians.”

SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.