Niger bars UN and NGOs from military 'operation zones'
Niger’s transitional government has barred the UN and NGOs from “military operation zones.”
Niger’s transitional government did not specify areas mapped as military operation zones. / Photo: AA
August 31, 2023

Niger's coup leaders have stopped UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations from working in military "operation zones", the interior ministry has said.

A ministry statement broadcast on national radio on Thursday said: “Due to the current security situation and operational commitment of the Nigerien armed forces, the ministry informs international organisations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that all activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended.”

The interior ministry did not specify which regions are affected.

SOURCE:AFP
