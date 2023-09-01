AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gabon junta leader threatens business leaders over corruption
Around 200 Gabonese business leaders were summoned to a meeting where they were criticised for overbilling the government.
Gabon junta leader threatens business leaders over corruption
There have been public displays of support for the military leaders. / Photo: AFP / Photo: Reuters
September 1, 2023

Gabon's junta leader General Brice Oligui Nguema has blasted corruption among state contractors in a fiery address, telling business leaders they must commit to the "development of the country".

The general who overthrew Gabon's 55-year Bongo dynasty is set to be sworn in as transitional president next week.

On Thursday, he summoned around 200 Gabonese business leaders to a meeting, where he lashed out against firms overbilling for their services. The speech was broadcast on state television on Friday.

Opponents of the ousted regime had regularly accused contractors c lose to the government of massively overbilling on state contracts in return for kickbacks to high-ranking government officials.

Overcharged money

"It is difficult to perceive, at this stage, your commitment or patriotism when it comes to the development expected by our compatriots," Nguema said, vowing to make sure the overcharged money "comes back to the state".

"This situation, for me, cannot continue, and I will not tolerate it".

National TV also showed rolling images of the deposed president's son Noureddin Bongo Valentin and other arrested officials in front of suitcases filled with c ash allegedly seized from their homes.

The military has accused them of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president's signature, among other allegations.

Read more: How Gabon's coup unfolded ending Bongo's rule

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us