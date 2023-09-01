WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gabon's coup
Mutinous soldiers in Gabon have appointed the head of the Republican Guard as the country's new head of state following Wednesday's coups. The soldiers went on Gabon’s state television and said that Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was president of the Committee for the Transition and Restauration of Institutions. Oligui is the leader of the Republican Guard, an elite military unit. The soldiers ousted President Ali Bongo just after the country's election results were announced.
Gabon's coup / Others
September 1, 2023
