Police in Istanbul have arrested two people for providing military equipment to the Daesh terrorist group, a security source said.

The suspects were arrested after technical and physical surveillance, it added.

Following standard police procedures, the suspects was remanded in custody by a local court.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.