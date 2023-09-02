AFRICA
Nigeria recalls ambassadors worldwide
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says the recall of the country's diplomats from around the world is part of moves to ensure efficiency in service delivery.
Tinubu took office at the end of May and has been replacing key government officials. Photo: Others / Others
September 2, 2023

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a recall of Nigeria's ambassadors the world over with immediate effect, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"The president is determined to ensure that world-class efficiency and quality, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike," presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

Nigeria's United Nations permanent representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from the "total recall" due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later in the month, Tinubu's office said in a statement.

One of the Nigerian ambassadors told TRT Afrika that the president has given them ''until the end of October'' to go back home. ''The decision affects both career and non-career ambassadors,'' the diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

Nigeria has 109 diplomatic missions worldwide, comprising 76 embassies, 22 high commissions and 11 consulates.

Tinubu is scheduled to hold talks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the general assembly. He will also meet leaders from Brazil, India, South Korea and Germany during the G20 meeting later in the month, Reuters news agency reports.

