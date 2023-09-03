AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Probe ordered after gunmen kill seven people in Nigeria
Gunmen in Nigeria have killed at least seven people in the northwestern state of Kaduna.
Insecurity in northern Nigeria has persisted for years, even as government makes effort to contain the situation. / Photo: AP
September 3, 2023

Gunmen have killed seven people in two separate incidents in Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria.

Five of the victims, including an imam and three worshippers, were killed in a mosque at Saya-Saya village in the Ikara local government on Friday.

The gunmen then stormed another location in Ikara and shot dead two other people, bringing to seven the total number of victims.

Kaduna State police spokesperson Samuel Aruwan confirmed the incident, saying it would have been averted had the residents “alerted security officers promptly.”

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Perennial problem

“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant during this period. We also call upon all residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and provide any relevant information that could assist in the ongoing investigation,” Sani said.

Northern Nigeria has been grappling with the problem of banditry and insecurity for years.

The Nigerian government faces the challenge of insufficient security personnel to tackle the problem.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika

