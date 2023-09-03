Kalonzo Musyoka, a former Kenyan vice president and a key figure in the opposition coalition, has stirred up debate after being quoted by local media saying that he “recognises William Ruto as president.”

This comes as opposition leader Raila Odinga maintains that Kenya’s August 9, 2022 presidential election was rigged in favour of Ruto, and that he (Odinga) actually won the contest.

The veteran politician, who has led regular protests against Ruto’s administration, has however failed to prove how he was disenfranchised in last year’s polls.

Musyoka leads the opposition’s side in bilateral talks with the government following recent protests that turned deadly.

“We congratulate the president for putting his foot down and supporting the continuation of talks. Because of his stand, we recognise him (as president) and we will wait for the next election. Who knows? God’s plan may be with us next,” Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper quoted Musyoka as saying on Saturday.

Remarks faulted

According to the country’s leading newspaper, Musyoka made the remarks during a private function in Taita Taveta County, some 360 kilometres southeast of the capital Nairobi.

Musyoka’s remarks were faulted by key opposition figures, including Martha Karua, a former minister who was Odinga’s running mate in the 2023 elections.

Karua said it was “not true” that the opposition had resolved to recognise Ruto’s win.

In a subsequent tweet on social media platform X on Sunday, Musyoka said the media “misquoted” him.

“I have noticed that a section of the media has in the last few hours misquoted my recent statement on the state of affairs in our country; particularly on the legitimacy of the current regime,” he said.

Audit of electoral outcome

“As (the opposition coalition) Azimio we remain clear that the issues for discussion and negotiations as framed by both teams include, among others, a comprehensive audit of the 2022 presidential elections that in our view will finally settle the (legitimacy) matter.

“So far, there has been political goodwill from both sides and we congratulate our teams for this,” said Musyoka.

Former deputy president Ruto, a first-timer in the presidential election, got 7.18 million votes (50.49%) to win the election against Odinga, who got 6.94 million votes (48.85%).

Odinga, who was being backed by the incumbent president Uhuru Kenyatta, alleged that Ruto manipulated the electoral system to secure victory. Odinga unsuccessfully challenged Ruto’s win at the Supreme Court of Kenya.