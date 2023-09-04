TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan arrives in Russia for talks with Putin
Turkish President is paying a day-long visit to Russia to meet with Russian President Putin, focusing on regional and global affairs, bilateral relations, and the revival of the Black Sea grain deal.
On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war started in February 2022. / Photo: AA Archive  
September 4, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Russia's coastal city of Sochi to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan will discuss current regional and global issues, as well as the Türkiye-Russia relations with Putin.

Reviving last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis will also be on the agenda between the leaders, who will hold joint news conference later.

After Russia suspended its participation in Ukraine grain export deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, Ankara continues its efforts for the resumption of the deal.

Moscow has complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports, and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

Confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for the export of its own grain and fertiliser, Türkiye says there is no alternative to the initiative.

Ankara has been carrying out intense diplomatic efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

In July, Erdogan also met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul to discuss the matters.

SOURCE:TRT World
