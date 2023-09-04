Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia's coastal city of Sochi for talks.

During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

Reviving last year's historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis was also on the agenda between the leaders, who later held a joint news conference.

"Anticipation is high for this visit, as it holds significant importance for our relations and the grain corridor issue," President Erdogan said.

"I firmly believe that following our discussions and the subsequent press meeting, the messages conveyed to the world, particularly those aimed at less developed African nations, will be a highly positive step forward," he added.

Energy cooperation

Russian president said Russia and Türkiye have actively advanced in energy and trade, including agreements regarding key suppliers in both countries.

"We are progressing in establishing a gas presence in Türkiye to promote a more balanced energy landscape in the region," Putin said.

"We have expanded opportunities for Turkish products in the Russian market with promising growth in volumes."

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war, which started in February 2022.

Moscow has complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports, and that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to it s shipments.

Confirming the importance of fulfilling Russia's demands for the export of its own grain and fertilizer, Türkiye says there is no alternative to the initiative.

Ankara has been carrying out intense diplomatic efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

In July, Erdogan also met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul to discuss the matters.