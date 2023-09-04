AFRICA
Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa sworn in for second term
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in for a second term in office on Monday, September 4.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to improve Zimbabwe’s economy. / Photo: AFP
September 4, 2023

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn into office for a second term.

Mnangagwa was inaugurated at the 60,000-seater National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare on Monday.

Zimbabwe’s Chief Justice Luke Malaba administered the oath of office at around 11:25am.

In his speech, Mnangagwa pledged to unify the country, saying his administration “will not leave anyone behind.”

“As Zimbabwe, we have demonstrated that we are a mature democracy,” he said.

Food security, infrastructure, improving health and education sectors, and protecting Zimbabwe’s sovereignty featured prominently in the president’s speech.

Inflation

“My new government will deliver on the promises we made to you,” Mnangagwa said.

The president assumes office at a time Zimbabwe is facing an inflation problem amid a weak local currency.

Mnangagwa won re-election in the August 23, 2023 polls after getting 2.35 million votes (52.6%) against his closest challenger Nelson Chamisa’s1.97 million votes (44%), the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced on August 26.

Chamisa, who ran on the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party ticket, has contested the electoral outcome, alleging widespread irregularities.

Mngangagwa, 80, first assumed presidential duties in November 2017, succeeding the long-serving Robert Mugabe who had been forced out of office after 37 years in power.

