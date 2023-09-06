WORLD
Africa Climate Summit
Kenya's president has opened a landmark African climate summit on Monday saying the continent had an "unparalleled opportunity" to benefit from action to tackle global warming.The inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi comes ahead of a flurry of diplomatic meetings leading to the November COP28 climate summit in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, which will likely be dominated by clashing visions for the world's energy future.
Africa Climate Summit / Others
September 6, 2023
