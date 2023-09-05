SPORTS
Serbia player loses kidney after elbow hit during South Sudan tie
The incident occurred when Borisa Simanic was defending South Sudan player Nuni Omot under the Serbia basket.
Borisa Simanic has been operated on twice in Manila / Photo: Reuters 
September 5, 2023

Serbia's Borisa Simanic has undergone surgery to remove a kidney after being injured at the Basketball World Cup.

Simanic had an operation in a Manila hospital after being hit by a South Sudan player's elbow during a pool game on August 30.

Complications arising from the operation meant he had to have further surgery on September 3, when one of his kidneys was removed, the team said Monday.

Serbian team doctor Dragan Radovanovic said that they "expect and wish that after this operation, the postoperative course will go smoothly".

The incident occurred near the end of Serbia's first-round game against South Sudan, when Simanic was defending opposition player Nuni Omot under the Serbia basket.

Omot caught Simanic with an elbow, causing Simanic to scream in pain and immediately wheel away.

The 25-year-old Simanic plays for Zaragoza in Spain.

Serbia play Lithuania in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

