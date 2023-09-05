Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres soon to discuss the potential revival of the Black Sea grain deal, describing it as “a top priority for the entire world”.

“Thanks to our contributions, the United Nations has prepared a new package that could pave the way for the revival of the Black Sea initiative,” Erdogan told journalists late Monday on his way back from the Russian port city of Sochi.

The grain deal was on top of the agenda during Erdogan’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who earlier this year pulled out of the initiative that allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported through Black Sea ports controlled by Moscow.

Türkiye and the UN were the main brokers in the grain deal, signed in July 2022 in Istanbul.

Erdogan has been at the forefront of efforts to revive the deal, which is crucial to ensuring global food security. Ukraine and Russia are two of the world’s biggest producers of wheat and other food grains.

Erdogan also appreciated the UN Secretary-General’s efforts regarding the grain deal and said that the upcoming Heads of State and Government gathering at UN Headquarters in New York on 18-19 September will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss the issue.

“We will have meetings with Guterres and discuss these issues there.”

Russia's requests

Moscow has said it was willing to discuss the grain deal if its demands are met.

Russia has sought reconnection of its agricultural bank into the SWIFT global payment system and the insurance of ships used for grain transportation to European ports.

“These conditions are central to maintaining grain sales," President Erdogan said. "The UN, with Türkiye's ongoing support, has initiated steps to address these concerns, including a mediation mechanism proposed by UN Secretary-General Guterres on August 28."

Erdogan mentioned Putin's statements on the West’s hostile stance towards Russia, saying, "Without Europe fulfilling its promises, Russia won't take any steps in the grain deal matter," highlighting that 44 per cent of the grain goes to Europe. In comparison, only 14 per cent go to Africa.

“As you know, our cooperation with Russia is exemplified by the Black Sea Initiative, which has significantly contributed to the global food crisis," Erdogan said.

Sochi trip

Erdogan said that besides the grain deal, his visit to Sochi centred on discussions about Türkiye's mediation efforts in Ukraine, addressing the global food crises, and energy cooperation.

"We are ready to do our part when the parties are willing," Erdogan said regarding Türkiye's mediation between Russia and Ukraine.

During their meeting on Monday, the Turkish President and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments in detail.

The Turkish President highlighted Türkiye's position as the advocate for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"Instead of escalating the problem and adding fuel to the fire, we have sought to bring both sides together on common ground," he said.

Saying that "there are no winners in war, and no losers in peace," Erdogan stated, "We are ready to do our part when the parties are willing. We will also continue our facilitation role, as we did in issues like prisoner exchanges and the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant."

Erdogan also expressed his hope for the war to end with a fair and lasting peace based on international law.

Energy diplomacy

During their meeting on Monday, the Turkish and Russian also Presidents discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

"We will implement various projects to deliver energy products to Europe and the world through our country. The establishment of a natural gas centre in Türkiye will make progress in both energy transportation and pricing," Erdogan said.

"As we have stated before, we will make our country an energy hub and provide the necessary infrastructure and physical capabilities for this."

Erdogan stated that the country's achievements in energy diplomacy have proven that nothing can be done in the Eastern Mediterranean without Türkiye.

"Just as we have centres like our Financial Center in Istanbul, we also have plans to establish a centre related to natural gas, just like those established for certain businesses in London and Hamburg. We will discuss this plan with Russia," he said.

The two leaders announced their goal of reaching $100 billion in trade volume, currently at $69 billion.