Egypt on Tuesday has resumed direct commercial flights to Sudan for the first time since a devastating war broke out between Sudan’s rival general nearly five months ago.

Flight MS865, operated by Egyp t’s national carrier EgyptAir, departed from Cairo early Tuesday, and arrived in Sudan's eastern city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, with 120 passengers on board, according to the carrier.

Sudanese authorities welcomed the Egyptian plane by spraying it with water in a ceremonial “water salute" upon touchdown. Sameh Farouq, Egypt’s consul general in the city was also present.

A return flight, carrying 115 passengers, landed in the Egyptian capital, Cairo on Tuesday afternoon, EgyptAir said.

Farouq said EgyptAir would operate a weekly round trip to Port Sudan, according to the Egyptian state-run MENA news agency.

El-Sissi - Burhan meeting

They were the first commercial flights to and from Sudan since the country descended into war in mid-April. The conflict has pitted Sudan’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The resumption of flights came a week after Burhan met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in the Egyptian city of el-Alamein on the Mediterranean on his first trip abroad since the fighting erupted.

Sudan reopened the airspace in the east of the country in mid-August, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

Port Sudan, which is controlled by the military, has been largely spared the fighting and has become Sudan’s main entry point for humanitarian flights and aid shipments.

The conflict has turned Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, and other urban areas into battlegrounds. More than 4.8 million people fled their homes either to safer areas inside Sudan or crossed into neighboring countries. Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting.