At least 53 security officers killed in Burkina Faso attack
A suspected militant attack has left at least 53 security officers dead in Burkina Faso, the army has said.
  Burkina Faso has been battling perennial insurgency. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2023

Fifty-three members of the security forces have been killed in an attack by suspected violent extremists in northern Burkina Faso.

Seventeen soldiers and 36 civilian volunteers for the army died on Monday while repelling an "attack," the army general staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unit had been deployed in the town of Koumbri in Yatenga province to help the resettlement of residents forced out of the area by violent extremists more than two years ago, it said.

About 30 members of the security forces were injured, the army added.

It said that several attackers had been "neutralised" in a counter-operation and their combat equipment destroyed.

Operations are still under way in the area, it said.

Burkina Faso saw two military coups last year, triggered by anger at failures to stem insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.

More than 16,000 people killed since 2015

Since 2015, more than 16,000 civilians, troops and police have died in violent attacks in Burkina Faso, according to a count by an NGO monitor called the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).

More than 5,000 have died since the start of this year.

More than two million people have also been displaced within Burkina Faso, making it one of the worst internal displacement crises in Africa.

On June 26, three attacks killed 31 soldiers and 40 auxiliaries in Centre-North province.

In August, two attacks in Centre-East province killed five police officers and around 20 others.

The authorities, for their part, say more than 65 violent extremists were "neutralised" between August 7 and September 1.

The country's transitional president is Captain Ibrahim Traore, who took power in September 2022 at the age of 34, making him the world's youngest leader outside of royalty.

Return to democracy

He has promised a return to democracy with presidential elections by July 2024

Relations between the junta and France broke down after the takeover, prompting French forces that had been helping the under-equipped Burkinabe army to quit the country in January.

Last week, Traore held talks with a Russian delegation on development and military cooperation.

On Monday, his foreign minister, Olivia Rouamba, held talks in Tehran with President Ebrahim Raissi in which she said she hoped for "stronger bilateral cooperation" with Iran.

Many of the casualties among the security sources are Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) – civilians who are given two weeks' military training and work alongside the army, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

