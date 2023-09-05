AFRICA
2 MIN READ
France in talks with Niger to 'withdraw' troops
The French government is reportedly in talks with Niger’s transitional government to withdraw troops from the West African nation.
France in talks with Niger to 'withdraw' troops
General Abdourahamane Tchiani (R) assumed Niger’s presidential duties after the July 26, 2023 ouster of Mohamed Bazoum. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2023

France has begun discussions with Niger to withdraw some of its troops from the West African country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Negotiation with the military government has started, said the Le Monde report, based on multiple sources.

Sources claimed that cooperation between France and Niger in the fight against terrorism has been halted and it is normal to hold talks on the withdrawal of French troops.

But it is unclear how many soldiers will be withdrawn from Niger.

Niger hosts 1,500 French troops as part of a regional counter-insurgency force.

‘Rapid withdrawal’

Niger's Prime Minister Zeine Lamine said early Tuesday that talks were underway for "a rapid withdrawal," and he characterised the existence of French troops in the country as "illegal."

Niger’s military leaders announced August 3 the scrapping of military agreements with France, a decision Paris rejected, citing a lack of legitimacy.

Niger plunged into turmoil July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us