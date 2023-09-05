France has begun discussions with Niger to withdraw some of its troops from the West African country, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Negotiation with the military government has started, said the Le Monde report, based on multiple sources.

Sources claimed that cooperation between France and Niger in the fight against terrorism has been halted and it is normal to hold talks on the withdrawal of French troops.

But it is unclear how many soldiers will be withdrawn from Niger.

Niger hosts 1,500 French troops as part of a regional counter-insurgency force.

‘Rapid withdrawal’

Niger's Prime Minister Zeine Lamine said early Tuesday that talks were underway for "a rapid withdrawal," and he characterised the existence of French troops in the country as "illegal."

Niger’s military leaders announced August 3 the scrapping of military agreements with France, a decision Paris rejected, citing a lack of legitimacy.

Niger plunged into turmoil July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.