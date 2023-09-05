AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Five people injured in South Africa gas pipeline fire
Five people were injured after an underground gas pipeline caught fire in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday.
Egoli Gas company said it will put measures in place to avoid recurrence of the Tuesday incident. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2023

Five people have been injured after a gas pipeline caught fire in Johannesburg’s central business district on Tuesday.

“The gas pipeline was immediately isolated and the fire was contained within 15 minutes,” piped natural gas company, Egoli, said in a statement.

Egoli added that “a root cause analysis will be concluded” and authorities informed accordingly.

“Egoli Gas… will put extra measures in place going forward to ensure that an incident like this does not re-occur,” the company said.

The emergency services in Johannesburg said five people were injured in the fire incident that occurred at the junction of Bertha and De Korte Streets in Braamfontein.

The incident comes one-and-a-half months after an underground gas explosion left one person dead and at least 41 others injured in downtown Johannesburg.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
