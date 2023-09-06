AFRICA
East African leaders extend regional troops' mission in DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was at one time openly critical of the regional force.
The deployment was part of a regional military operation targeting rebels in eastern Congo. / Photo: Reuters
September 6, 2023

The mandate of an East African force set up to curb militia violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been extended to December, the regional bloc that formed it said.

The seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) set up the force in April 2022 to stop bloodshed linked to decades of militant activity in Congo's east.

Its term was due to expire on Friday but heads of state of member countries meeting in the Kenyan capital extended the mandate to December, EAC said in a statement posted on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, late on Tuesday.

"The heads of state agreed to extend the duration for a further three months," EAC said.

Openly critical

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was at one time openly critical of the regional force, known as the EACRF.

He accused it of not being aggressive enough and failing to rein in the M23 rebel group, which launched an offensive in the east of the country last year.

Violence in Congo has caused one of the world's worst and longest-running humanitarian emergencies, with more than 27 million people facing food sho rtages, and nearly 5.5 million forced to flee their homes, according to the U.N.

