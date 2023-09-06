Lagos novelty train

After years of delays, Lagos residents got to ride on the Nigerian megacity's new railway on Monday in what the local government hopes is a start to easing its infamous gridlocks.Only an initial 13-km section of the Blue Line intracity track was opened for business on Monday, the first of six train lines Lagos State has planned for the future.The first train carried Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and passengers from Marina in Lagos city centre to Mile 2 area on the mainland – an approximately 15-minute commute with five stations.