WORLD
2 MIN READ
WMO: Climate change must be tackled to improve air quality
The World Meteorological Organisation says the impact of climate change on air quality is affecting human health.
WMO: Climate change must be tackled to improve air quality
Climate activists are calling for a transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Photo: AP / AP
September 6, 2023

Climate change is having a measurable impact on air quality and therefore human health, meaning the two must be tackled together and not in isolation, a report released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Wednesday showed.

"Heatwaves worsen air quality, with knock-on effects on human health, ecosystems, agriculture and indeed our daily lives," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in a statement.

"Climate change and air quality cannot be treated separately. They go hand-in-hand and must be tackled together to break this vicious cycle," he added.

According to the report, the effects of pollution resulting from high temperatures are often overlooked but just as pernicious.

Examples cited in the report include the north-western United States, where heatwaves triggered wildfires, as well as heatwaves accompanied by desert dust intrusions across Europe.

Both led to dangerous air quality in 2022.

Brazilian case studies cited in the report showed how parks and tree-covered areas within cities can improve air quality, absorb carbon dioxide and lower temperatures, thus benefiting inhabitants, AFP news agency reports.

This is comes as first Africa Climate Summit takes place in Kenya where leaders are discussing ways of tackling climate change which has devastating impact on the continent.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us