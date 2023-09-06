AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Clean energy: Morocco to launch hydrogen project in 2024
By 2050, the North African country expects revenues from clean hydrogen to exceed $280 billion.
Clean energy: Morocco to launch hydrogen project in 2024
Morocco plans to increase renewable energy production to 70% by 2050. Photo: AP / AP
September 6, 2023

Morocco says it plans to launch a green hydrogen project next year amid a growing global demand for clean energy.

Green hydrogen is a sustainable and environmentally friendly form of energy produced through the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as wind or solar power.

In a statement, the government said it seeks to finalize the “Morocco Offer” green hydrogen project in 2024 to put it for investors.

The statement, however, did not provide any further details about the planned project.

Going Green

The North African nation seeks to increase the share of renewable energy for electricity production from 60% by 2040 to 70% by 2050. By then, revenues from clean hydrogen are expected to exceed $280 billion.

In July, King Mohammed VI urged the government to accelerate measures to implement the planned project.

“I invite the government to speed up the implementation of this project, to make sure the requirements of quality are observed, to leverage our country’s significant potential in this regard, and to meet the expectations of leading global investors in this promising field,” he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us