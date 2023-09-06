AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Former Zambian first lady arrested over theft allegation
Former First Lady of Zambia Esther Lungu has been arrested on theft allegations, Zambian authorities have said.
Former Zambian first lady arrested over theft allegation
Esther Lungu denies allegations of stealing motor vehicles and other items. / Photo: ZNBC / Others
September 6, 2023

Police in Zambia have arrested and charged former First Lady Esther Lungu along with four others over alleged theft.

Esther, 66, is the wife of former President Edgar Lungu, who ruled the Southern African country from 2015 to 2021.

Danny Mwale, a police deputy spokesperson, said Esther was jointly charged with James Phiri, 49, Lee Chisulo, 31, Kapambwe Lungu, 42 and Catherine Banda, 30, on three counts of theft of motor vehicles and a count of theft of a certificate of title for a property.

Esther has also been separately charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

"All the suspects are currently detained in police custody," Mwale told reporters on Wednesday.

‘Act of deviation’

Prior to Mwale's statement, Esther appeared at a local police station. She was accompanied by members of the Patriotic Front (PF), the party her husband led before announcing his retirement from politics in 2021.

Raphael Nakacinda, a PF spokesperson, accused Hichilema of trying to sway the attention of citizens from the current economic hardships affecting the nation.

Brian Mundubile, a leader of the opposition in parliament, described the series of events as “frivolous.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us