Nairobi Declaration
The first African Climate Summit ended on Wednesday with a call by African leaders for world leaders to rally behind reducing emissions and an introduction of global carbon tax on fossil fuels, aviation and maritime transport. The Nairobi declaration, as the resolutions of the summit are called, asked world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases to honour their commitment to provide $100 billion in annual climate finance. The commitment was made 14 years ago by developed nations at the Copenhagen conference.
September 6, 2023
