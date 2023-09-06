The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has scrapped visa requirement for Kenyans.

The exemption started on September 1, DRC’s Director General of Migration Roland Kashwantale Chihoza said in a statement on Wednesday.

DRC has reciprocated Kenya’s decision to scrap visa requirement for Congolese travellers. Kenya first made the announcement on September 1.

Kenya said it was removing visa barrier to allow free movement of people and encourage trade within the East African Community (EAC).

The DRC formally joined the EAC in April 2022, becoming the regional bloc’s seventh member state.