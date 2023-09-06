AFRICA
1 MIN READ
DRC scraps visa requirement for Kenyans
DRC has announced that Kenyans will need no visas to travel to the country.
DRC scraps visa requirement for Kenyans
DRC became the latest member state of the East African Community (EAC) in April 2022. / Photo: DRC Presidency       / Others
September 6, 2023

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has scrapped visa requirement for Kenyans.

The exemption started on September 1, DRC’s Director General of Migration Roland Kashwantale Chihoza said in a statement on Wednesday.

DRC has reciprocated Kenya’s decision to scrap visa requirement for Congolese travellers. Kenya first made the announcement on September 1.

Kenya said it was removing visa barrier to allow free movement of people and encourage trade within the East African Community (EAC).

The DRC formally joined the EAC in April 2022, becoming the regional bloc’s seventh member state.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us