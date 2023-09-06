Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on late Wednesday issued a decree to dissolve the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Al-Burhan, who also chairs the country’s Sovereignty Council, directed the leadership of the armed forces and the concerned authorities to implement the constitutional decree to dissolve the RSF.

The decision came “as a consequence of the rebellion of these forces on the state and the grave violations they committed against citizens, and the deliberate sabotage of the country's infrastructure,” a Sovereignty Council statement said.

Earlier, the US sanctioned Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, the senior leader and regional commander of the RSF.

Since the beginning of the war between the RSF and the Sudanese armed forces on April 15, thousands have been killed and more than four million displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.