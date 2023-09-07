The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Zulfiye Binbir, who was responsible for managing the financial transactions of the PKK/YPG terror group and was on the Green Category of the Wanted Terrorists List in the Rumeylan region of Syria.

Binbir, who had operated in Türkiye for many years and was involved in numerous terrorist actions during her activities, had been under MIT surveillance for a long time due to her involvement in organising the abduction of Kenan Erenoglu, a district governor candidate who was doing an internship at the Mus Governorship in 2011, and Aykut Celik, who was serving in the military.

MIT closely monitored the activities and contacts of Zulfiye Binbir, also known by the codename Rojna, and decided to carry out the operation based on intelligence gathered from the field and data analysis.

Following the decision, MIT, through its field agents, successfully neutralised Binbir, who was listed in the "Wanted Terrorists List" under the Green Category.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

Who is Zulfiye Binbir?

According to information obtained from security sources, Zulfiye Binbir joined the rural ranks of the PKK terrorist organisation in 1993. After serving in Amed and Garzan provinces, she crossed into Iraq in 1997 and continued her terrorist activities in that area until 2004.

In 2011, Binbir was among the organisation's members who carried out a roadblock action, kidnapping Kenan Erenoglu, interning at the Mus Governorship, and Aykut Celik, serving in the military. In 2012, Binbir received ideological training at the terrorist organisation's Zeynep Kinaci Academy in Iraq's Hinere region.

After completing her training, she was assigned to the Syria region. During her time in Syria, she was responsible for training newly recruited members of the organisation and was appointed as the so-called security commander in Kobani in 2018.

During Türkiye's Peace Spring Operation in 2019, she served as the representative for the "Women's Protection Units" (YPJ), the female-only branch of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate.

Starting from 2021, Zulfiye Binbir was among the so-called financial/economic leaders of the terrorist organisation in Kamisli.

Security sources stated that the neutralisation of Binbir, among the economic leaders of the PKK/YPG, will disrupt the terrorist organisation's activities in this field.

Thanks to its intelligence network in Syria, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has been conducting successful operations, rendering the terrorist organisation's leadership unable to operate.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.