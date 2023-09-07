AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerians pay tribute to popular Islamic preacher Giro Argungu
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says the death of the Islamic scholar has shaken the entire country.
Nigerians pay tribute to popular Islamic preacher Giro Argungu
Sheikh Giro Argungu was a key figure in the influential Muslim Izala group. Photo: Others. / Others
September 7, 2023

Tributes are pouring in as Nigerians bid farewell to prominent Islamic preacher Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu who was seen as speaking truth to power.

Sheikh Argungu died on Wednesday in the northern state of Kebbi after a protracted illness.

President Bola Tinubu said the preacher was never afraid to stand up for the dignity of the common man.

"Sheikh Giro will be missed because of his fearlessness in fighting to protect the poor and telling the truth to the leaders so that they can do their duties," the president said in a statement.

He described the death of Sheikh Argungu as "a loss that has shaken not only the followers of the teacher, but also the entire country" because of his contribution to teaching Islam.

"Sheikh Giro Argungu's voice will be remembered for a long time because of spreading the religion of Islam and protecting the truth," the statement said.

Sheikh Giro Argungu was a key figure in the influential Izala Islamic organisation. The group recently mediated in the impasse between the West African regional bloc ECOWAS and the military junta in neighbouring Niger paving a way for talks between the two sides.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us