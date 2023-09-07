WORLD
2 MIN READ
Putin 'not planning video address to G20'
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not address the G20 summit in India remotely, the Kremlin has said.
Putin 'not planning video address to G20'
Russia’s Vladimir Putin had earlier announced that he won’t attend the G20 summit in India. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to make a video address at the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, the Kremlin has said.

The meeting comes amid fraught relations between Moscow and the West over the conflict in Ukraine, which caused deep tensions at last year's summit in Bali.

Asked whether Putin would make a separate video address, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday: "No, there are no plans."

He said "all the work" would be led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is leading Russia's delegation.

Lavrov also represented Russia at August's BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, following a row over whether South Africa would be forced to arrest Putin under an International Criminal Court warrant.

China’s Xi to miss summit

In the end Putin made an address by video-link, in which he blamed the West for the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin's invitations to international summits have angered some Western nations, which have sought to cast him as a pariah over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Deep disagreements over the conflict, the phasing out of fossil fuels and debt restructuring will likely hamper any agreements being made at the two-day meeting in New Delhi.

China's Xi Jinping, president of the world's second-largest economy, will also miss the meeting, at a time of tensions with the United States and India, with which it shares a disputed border.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us