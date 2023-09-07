AFRICA
Ugandan leader asks churches, mosques to block 'strangers'
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has asked worshippers in the country to exercise vigilance to thwart terrorism attempts.
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has asked churches and mosques in the country to be vigilant in the wake of insecurity threats. / Photo: AA / Others
September 7, 2023

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has asked members of worship centres in the country to be vigilant to avert terrorism.

Museveni urged Ugandans to report to police people who appear “strange” during worship sessions.

“Don’t allow anybody you don’t know to enter your church or mosque without challenging him,” Museveni said during his address to the nation on security on Thursday.

“Don’t just challenge him, but also contact the police (and tell them) ‘there is somebody here (who) we don’t know in this area’,” he added.

Hotels, bars also cautioned

“For the hotels and the lodges, take the particulars of people who come there. Make sure they show you their identity cards with their pictures,” the president said in his speech at State House Nakasero.

He also asked bar owners to exercise vigilance, saying: “Nobody should enter your bar. You drinkers know one another.”

His remarks come a few days after Ugandan police foiled a bomb attack on a cathedral in the capital Kampala and detained a man accused of trying to detonate an explosive in a crowd of worshippers.

Hundreds of congregants were evacuated from the Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral on Sunday after the suspect entered the grounds carrying an explosive, police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

