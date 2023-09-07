AFRICA
At least 49 civilians, 15 soldiers killed in Mali attacks
At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers in northeastern Mali have died in separate militant attacks, the government has said.
Mali has been battling the perennial problem of insurgency. / Photo: AA / Others
September 7, 2023

At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers were killed when Islamist militants attacked a military camp and a vessel in northeastern Mali on Thursday, the interim government has said.

Many more were wounded, it added in a statement read on national television, noting that the death toll was provisional.

Insurgents attacked a boat carrying civilians across the flooded plains that separate the towns of Gao and Mopti during the rainy season. The vessel was travelling from Gao when it was hit.

Assailants also attacked a military camp in the Bourem Circle, an administrative subdivision of the Gao region in Mali's northeast.

Around 50 assailants were killed in response and three days of national mourning declared, the interim government said.

Violent insurgency

Mali is one of several West African countries battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that took root in its arid north in 2012.

Militants have gained ground, spreading across the Sahel and to coastal West African nations, despite costly international efforts to support local troops.

Thousands have been killed and over six million displaced across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Frustrations about growing insecurity spurred two military takeovers in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020 – four of eight coups to hit West and Central Africa over the past three years.

SOURCE:Reuters
