Türkiye has "neutralised" more than 1,180 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry has said.

"39 terrorists were neutralised last week," a National Defence Ministry official told reporters on Thursday in the capital Ankara.

In Syria, the official said, all necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in the areas of Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror operations, and terrorist attacks are responded to in kind.

Since January, 165 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye 's counterterrorism operations, and 864 terrorists have been "neutralised" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, he added.

Threat to humanity

The PKK/YPG and its extensions pose a threat not only to Türkiye, but also to the people of the region and to humanity, the source warned.

"The recent events consist of the people of the region coming together to protect their rights and lands against the order that is being tried to be established there by the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. We closely follow these developments."

"Our expectation from friendly and allied countries is to end aid and support to the PKK/YPG terrorist group and to give sincere support to our fight against terrorism," the source stressed.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 6,423 people, including 451 terrorists, who tried to infiltrate Türkiye's borders, have been caught since January 1.

Around 150,584 people were prevented before they crossed the border.