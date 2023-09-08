By Ebubekir Yahya

The United States former diplomat to the Sahel region has warned on the risks of a military intervention in Niger to restore civilian rule in the country and instead proposed dialogue with the junta.

Niger's neighbours insist such an intervention would only be a last resort if diplomacy fails, but Ambassador J. Peter Pham, believes they lack the military capability to attack the Nigerien junta.

“If you're the attacker, you need three times as many forces as the one defending. That's a standard rule it applies around the globe,” he told TRT Afrika, questioning the ability of Niger's neighbours to mobilise such a strong force for the intervention.

The focus should instead be on building strong institutions in the country that can draw state legitimacy.

He added: "The solution is a long term one and the only solution is not a military solution. It's a governance issue.”

Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbour would be considered a " declaration of war" against their countries.

