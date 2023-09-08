AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Former US envoy to Sahel warns on military intervention in Niger
Niger's neighbours insist such an intervention would only be a last resort if diplomacy fails
Former US envoy to Sahel warns on military intervention in Niger
There have been public displays of support for the Nigeren junta leaders in the capital Niamey.  / Photo: AFP
By trtafrika
September 8, 2023

By Ebubekir Yahya

The United States former diplomat to the Sahel region has warned on the risks of a military intervention in Niger to restore civilian rule in the country and instead proposed dialogue with the junta.

Niger's neighbours insist such an intervention would only be a last resort if diplomacy fails, but Ambassador J. Peter Pham, believes they lack the military capability to attack the Nigerien junta.

“If you're the attacker, you need three times as many forces as the one defending. That's a standard rule it applies around the globe,” he told TRT Afrika, questioning the ability of Niger's neighbours to mobilise such a strong force for the intervention.

The focus should instead be on building strong institutions in the country that can draw state legitimacy.

He added: "The solution is a long term one and the only solution is not a military solution. It's a governance issue.”

Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbour would be considered a " declaration of war" against their countries.

Read more: Niger staring at uncertain future following coup

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us