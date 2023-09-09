AFRICA
Morocco earthquake: National footballers donate blood
The earthquake has killed more than 1000 people and many others wounded with the authorities calling for blood donation.
The footballers donated blood to help victims of the earthquake. Photo: Équipe du Maroc/X / Others
September 9, 2023

Morocco’s national football team players donated blood in the wake of Friday’s earthquake that left over 1,000 people dead.

The Moroccan national team shared pictures of the Moroccan players donating blood on Saturday

Earlier, Amal Duraid, the director of the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion in Casab lanca, launched an appeal for blood donations to help the people injured by the earthquake.

“I appeal to all citizens across Morocco to go to the nearest centers to donate blood, given that the death toll from the earthquake is on the rise,” Duraid told Anadolu news agency.

A number of citizens gathered to donate blood in several cities, including Marrakesh and Rabat, the news agency reports.

Field hospital

At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7.0 quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The army has set up a field hospital in Moulay Brahim and deployed "significant human and logistical resources" to support search and rescue efforts in Al-Haouz, state news agency MAP said.

Foreign leaders have expressed their condolences and many offered assistance, including Israel with which Morocco normalized relations in 2020.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
