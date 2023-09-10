AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Niger's junta accuses France of mobilising troops for 'aggression'
The junta says France has been deploying its troops and equipment in neighbouring West African countries with the aim of military action against Niger.
Niger's junta accuses France of mobilising troops for 'aggression'
The July 26 coup has caused deterioration of relations with France. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
September 10, 2023

Niger's coup leaders have accused France of gathering forces, war materials and equipment in several neighbouring West African countries with a view to "military intervention".

Relations with France, Niger's former colonial power, degraded after Paris stood by ousted president Mohamed Bazoum following the July coup.

"France continues to deploy its forces in several ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) countries as part of preparations for an aggression against Niger, which it is planning in collaboration with this community organisation," Niger's regime spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane said on Saturday.

The Sahel state is also embroiled in a standoff with the West African bloc ECOWAS, which has threatened to intervene militarily if diplomatic pressure to return Bazoum to office fails.

No recognition

In his statement, Abdramane said France had deployed military aircraft, helicopters and 40 armoured vehicles to Cote d'Ivoire and Benin.

"Military cargo aircraft have enabled large quantities of war material and equipment to be unloaded in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Benin, to name but a few," he added.

On August 3, Niger's coup leaders renounced several military cooperation agreements with France, which has about 1,500 soldiers stationed in the country as part of a wider fight against jihadists.

Paris, which refuses to recognise the military regime in Niger, does not consider the soldiers who overthrew the president as party to those cooperation deals.

Protests

The military regime meanwhile maintains France's forces are now "illegally" stationed in Niger.

On Tuesday, a Paris defence ministry source told AFP that the French army was in talks with the military regime over withdrawing "elements" of its presence in Niger, confirming comments made the previous day by the Niger's regime-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

Every day for more than a week, thousands of people have gathered in the Nigerien capital Niamey around a military base housing French soldiers to demand their departure.

The United States, which has around 1,100 soldiers in Niger, has begun to relocate its troops "as a precaution" from Niamey to the central city of Agadez, the US Department of Defense said this week.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us