AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Gabon’s leadership names new cabinet
Gabon’s transitional president General Brice Oligui Nguema has appointed a woman, Brigitte Onganoa, as defence minister.
Gabon’s leadership names new cabinet
General Brice Oligui Nguema took over as Gabon’s transitional president after the ousting of Ali Bongo Ondimba. / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2023

Gabon's transitional government has unveiled a new Cabinet, appointing a woman as the defence minister.

General Brigitte Onganoa was named defence minister while Lieutenant Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi was named communication minister and retained as spokesperson for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), the formation created in the aftermath of the August 30 coup.

Regis Onanga Ndiaye was named foreign minister while Mays Mouissim was named economy minister, according to a statement released by the transitional Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima.

Paul-Marie Gondjout was appointed justice minister and government spokesperson while Hermann Immongault was named security minister in the Saturday announcement.

Power takeover

On August 30, a group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television and announced they had seized power, and put former President Ali Bongo under house arrest.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the vote.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, former commander of the Republican Guard, was sworn in on Monday as the country's transitional president.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us