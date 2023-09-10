Gabon's transitional government has unveiled a new Cabinet, appointing a woman as the defence minister.

General Brigitte Onganoa was named defence minister while Lieutenant Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi was named communication minister and retained as spokesperson for the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI), the formation created in the aftermath of the August 30 coup.

Regis Onanga Ndiaye was named foreign minister while Mays Mouissim was named economy minister, according to a statement released by the transitional Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima.

Paul-Marie Gondjout was appointed justice minister and government spokesperson while Hermann Immongault was named security minister in the Saturday announcement.

Power takeover

On August 30, a group of senior Gabonese army officers appeared on national television and announced they had seized power, and put former President Ali Bongo under house arrest.

The move came shortly after the Gabonese Election Center confirmed that incumbent President Ali Bongo officially won a third term as president with 64.27% of the vote.

General Brice Oligui Nguema, former commander of the Republican Guard, was sworn in on Monday as the country's transitional president.