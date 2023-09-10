SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Kenyan breaks women-only 10km world record
Kenya's Agnes Ngetich has broken the 10km world record in the women's only race.
Kenyan breaks women-only 10km world record
Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich has clocked 29:24 in the women-only 10km race to break the world record. / Photo: Reuters
September 10, 2023

Agnes Ngetich of Kenya has shattered the women-only world 10km record by clocking 29:24 at the World Athletics Elite Label road race in Brasov, Romania.

Ngetich, 22, covered the initial 5km in 14:25, four seconds faster than the previous world record for that distance.

The previous record was held by the late Agnes Tirop of Kenya in Herzogenaurach in 2021.

Ngetich's compatriot Catherine Reline came in second in 30:14, while Uganda's Joy Cheptoyek settled for a third-place finish in 30:34.

"As well as being the fastest women-only 10km, Ngetich's time is the third-quickest by a woman in history, behind only the 29:14 run by Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw in a mixed race in Castellon last year and the 29:19 Yehualaw clocked in Valencia earlier this year," World Athletics said in a statement on Sunday.

Weldon Langat won the men's race.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us