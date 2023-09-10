WORLD
India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil
India has handed over the presidency of the G20 to Brazil.
Brazil will serve as G20’s new president after India’s term ends. / Photo: AFP
September 10, 2023

India has formally handed over the G20 presidency to Brazil at the closing ceremony of the annual summit of the grouping that was held in New Delhi this weekend.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the transition by handing over the ceremonial gavel of the presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

India has had the presidency of the G20 since December 1, when it took over from Indonesia, and will continue to hold the position until November 30.

During the two-day summit, the bloc adopted a consensus declaration that made commitments on several issues, including that of food and energy security, climate change and global debt vulnerabilities.

Virtual summit

On Sunday, Modi also proposed a "virtual summit" of the grouping at the end of November to assess the status of the suggestions and proposals put forth by members and determine "how their progress can be accelerated."

"In that session, we can review the topics decided during this summit," Modi said, adding that details would be shared with members.

