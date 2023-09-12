TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US explorer trapped in Turkish cave rescued after falling ill
American explorer Mark Dickey fell ill while in the Morca Sinkhole in Mersin province, thousands of feet below the cave entrance.
US explorer trapped in Turkish cave rescued after falling ill
U.S. caver Mark Dickey, on a stretcher, is carried out of the Morca cave as his rescue operation comes to a successful end near Anamur in Mersin province, southern Turkey / Photo: Reuters
September 12, 2023

American explorer Mark Dickey was rescued early Tuesday from a cave in southern Türkiye after falling ill last week, according to the Turkish Caving Federation (TUMAF).

"Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," it said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed!"

Dickey was initially taken to a medical tent and was transferred to a hospital later in the southern Turkish city of Mersin, authorities said.

International operation

Nearly 200 personnel from eight countries joined the international operation led by Türkiye's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to rescue the caver.

Eight days ago, Dickey found himself in distress in the Morca Sinkhole in Mersin province thousands of feet below the cave entrance.

He was part of a 14-person spelunking team that descended into Morca before he showed signs of gastrointestinal distress .

''It is amazing to be above ground again,” he told reporters.

Condition worsened

Dickey said he feared he would not live after his condition worsened, thanking the Turkish government and the international caving community for saving his life.

''It literally went through my head,'' he said. ''I kept throwing up blood. Then my consciousness started to get harder to hold on to and I reached a point where I said I am not going to live.''

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us