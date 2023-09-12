American explorer Mark Dickey was rescued early Tuesday from a cave in southern Türkiye after falling ill last week, according to the Turkish Caving Federation (TUMAF).

"Mark Dickey was removed from the last exit of the cave," it said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Thus, the cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed!"

Dickey was initially taken to a medical tent and was transferred to a hospital later in the southern Turkish city of Mersin, authorities said.

International operation

Nearly 200 personnel from eight countries joined the international operation led by Türkiye's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to rescue the caver.

Eight days ago, Dickey found himself in distress in the Morca Sinkhole in Mersin province thousands of feet below the cave entrance.

He was part of a 14-person spelunking team that descended into Morca before he showed signs of gastrointestinal distress .

''It is amazing to be above ground again,” he told reporters.

Condition worsened

Dickey said he feared he would not live after his condition worsened, thanking the Turkish government and the international caving community for saving his life.

''It literally went through my head,'' he said. ''I kept throwing up blood. Then my consciousness started to get harder to hold on to and I reached a point where I said I am not going to live.''