AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Cameroon, Burundi clash in series finale
Both teams are at par and deperately need a win to qualify for the main event taking place in Ivory Coast next year.
Bryan Mbuemo who plays for Brentford is expected start for Cameroon. Photo Others / Photo: Getty Images
September 12, 2023

Cameroon will host Burundi in the final of Group C 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns at Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia on Tuesday.

It promises to be a heart-thumping affair, as both teams still have a chance of making it through to next year's continental event.

Cameroon is currently second on the group, while Burundi lies third, with both teams needing a win to heave them across the finish line.

The Indomitable Lions have struggled as a squad, winning just one game in three outings in the qualifiers, with one draw and a loss.

Burundi kicked off their AFCON qualifying campaign with a crucial 3-2 triumph over Namibia at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on June 20, but also lost and drew a game each.

It is a difficult call for bookmarkers who know both teams will fight to the last man later in the game.

The game will kickoff at 19:00 GMT and must not be missed for the world

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
