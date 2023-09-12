The northern Philippines and provinces in China were jolted by a powerful earthquake that measured 6.4 on the Richter scale on Tuesday.

The shock of the quake, which struck the waters of the Philippine Islands at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) at 7:03pm local time, was also felt in China, including southern Guangdong and eastern Fujian provinces, according to the Global Times newspaper.

But there has been no immediate report of any deaths or damage.

The earthquake struck 26 kilometres northwest of the Dalupiri area in Cagayan province, the Manila Times newspaper reported, citing the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Damage to infrastructure is not expected but aftershocks are possible, said Phivolcs.