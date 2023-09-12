SPORTS
Kenya loses at home to South Sudan in football friendly
Kenya lost 1-0 to South Sudan in a friendly football match played in Nairobi on Tuesday.
Kenyan footballer Michael Olunga had a chance in front of goal against South Sudan, but could not convert it. / Photo: AFP
September 12, 2023

Kenya lost 1-0 to South Sudan in a football friendly match played in Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Tuesday.

Tito Okello of South Sudan scored the game’s solitary goal in the second minute at the Moi International Sports Centre Stadium in Kasarani.

The two teams had previously played against each other four times, and Kenya won in all the encounters.

South Sudan defended their only goal throughout the match on Tuesday, and broke into celebrations when the referee blew the final whistle.

South Sudan’s national team head coach Stefano Cusin said he was happy with the win, which showed how “good they are technically.”

Missed chances

Kenya’s coach Engin Firat said his players were “nervous” and “lacked concentration” in the first ten minutes of the match.

Kenya had many chances in front of goal during the game, but failed to convert them.

Kenya’s loss to South Sudan comes barely a week after they beat Qatar 2-1 in a friendly match held in Al Wakrah on September 7.

In the world FIFA ranking, Kenya takes the 105th position, while South Sudan is ranked at number 167.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
