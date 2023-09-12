TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan conveys condolences to Libya over devastating floods
Türkiye always stands by "friendly, brotherly" Libyan people, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells head of Libyan Presidential Council in phone call.
President Erdogan said Türkiye has so far sent to Libya three cargo planes with aid, adding: "Our goal is to ensure Libya's wounds are healed as soon as possible." / Photo: AA
September 12, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended condolences to the head of the Libyan Presidential Council over deadly floods in the North African country.

In a phone call, Erdogan told Mohammed al-Manfi that Türkiye always stands by the “friendly and brotherly” Libyan people in their “fight against the disaster” and that Ankara’s assistance will continue, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Earlier, Erdogan said Türkiye has so far sent to Libya three cargo planes with aid, adding: "Our goal is to ensure Libya's wounds are healed as soon as possible."

A spokesman for the East Libya-based Interior Ministry expects the death toll in Derna to jump to over 10,000 amid massive damage to infrastructure in the city.

Initial reports indicate that dozens of villages and towns were submerged by the deadly floods caused by Storm Daniel that struck eastern Libya on Sunday.

On Monday, Libya’s Presidency Council appealed to friendly countries and international aid groups to provide aid to the flood-stricken areas in the eastern region.

SOURCE:AA
