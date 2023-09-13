AFRICA
Niger ends military pact with Benin over possible intervention
Niger says Benin "authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials" in the context of possible intervention ECOWAS.
Niger says its neighbour "authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials" in the context of possible intervention by a regional bloc. / Photo: AFP
September 13, 2023

The junta in Niger says it is ending a military pact with neighbouring Benin, accusing it of authorising the deployment of troops on its territory for a possible military intervention against Niger by the West African regional bloc.

The ECOWAS bloc is trying to negotiate with the leaders of the July 26 Niger coup, but has said if diplomatic efforts fail it is ready to use force as a last resort to restore constitutional order and reverse the putsch.

The junta in a statement read on national television said on Tuesday Benin had "authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials" in the context of the possible ECOWAS intervention.

As a result the new Nigerien authorities "decide to renounce the military cooperation agreement (with Benin)," it said. There was no immediate response from Benin.

ECOWAS has not shared any details about possible deployments and Niger last week said talks with the bloc continued. Niger's junta has previously proposed a three-year transition but the regional bloc rejected it.

SOURCE:Reuters
