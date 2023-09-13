European Union chief has said that the bloc needs a "new strategic approach" to Africa as Russia makes strides on the continent.

Ursula von der Leyen insisted the EU needs "to show the same unity of purpose towards Africa as we have shown for Ukraine".

"We need to focus on cooperation with legitimate governments and regional organisations," she said on Wednesday in her annual state of the EU address to lawmakers

The EU chief said Brussels would now work on drawing up "a new strategic approach" ahead of a future summit with the African Union.

The EU is still reeling from a coup in Niger in July, the latest to unseat a partner of the bloc in the insurgency-hit region.

Moscow had made strides in recent years in strengthening ties with African governments, with Russian mercenaries playing a key role propping up a string of leaders.

The EU has struggled to convince African nations to come out against the Kremlin's war on Ukraine even as Russia's invasion has sent the price of grain higher.

Read more: How world powers are scrambling for Africa's Sahel region