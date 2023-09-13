AFRICA
At least 40 dead in Sudan Darfur air raids - report
Since the beginning of the war thousands have been killed and more than seven million displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state
Those displaced by the conflict within Sudan are estimated to number over three months. / Others
September 13, 2023

Sudanese Armed Forces air strikes on markets and other areas of South Darfur's state capital Nyala Wednesday killed at least 40 people, a medical source and witnesses told AFP news agency.

"Forty civilians have been killed in air strike that hit two markets and a number of the city's neighbourhoods," said the medical source who asked for anonymity because of security concerns.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the capital Khartoum and sparked ethnically driven attacks in Darfur, threatening to plunge Sudan into a protracted civil war and destabilise the region.

The war has caused over one million people to cross from Sudan into neighbouring countries, many already struggling with the impact of conflicts or economic crises, while those displaced within Sudan are estimated to number over seven million, according to the latest weekly figures published by the IOM.

Fighting erupted on April 15 over tensions linked to a planned transition to civilian rule, exposing civilians in the capital and beyond to daily battles and attacks.

The millions who remain in Khartoum and cities in the Darfur and Kordofan regions have faced rampant looting and long power, communications and water cuts.

SOURCE:AFP
