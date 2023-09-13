TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces neutralise 258 terrorists over past three months
Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says 44 terrorist attacks, including seven intended bomb attacks, were prevented in last 90 days.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
September 13, 2023

Türkiye neutralised a total of 258 terrorists in 43,490 anti-terror operations over the past three months, the interior minister has said.

Some 44 terrorist attacks, the vast majority, 37, intended bomb attacks, were prevented in the last 90 days, Ali Yerlikaya told reporters on Wednesday.

A total of 75,442 irregular immigrants were held in 1,285 operations carried out in the last three months, while over 32,500 of them were deported, Yerlikaya said.

The deportation process of the remaining irregular immigrants is underway, he said.

Migrant smuggling

In the last 90 days, 2,159 people were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling activities, Yerlikaya added.

Thanks to intensive and comprehensive controls on irregular migrants in the field, nearly 89,400 foreigners living in Istanbul alone, whose visa, visa exemption, or residence period had expired, left the country over the past three months, he said.

Thanks to the successful efforts of border troops, over 59,000 people were prevented from crossing the border in the past 90 days, he added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

