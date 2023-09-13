Turkish arms manufacturer CANIK has been gearing up to take on a role in the British military with its new 30-millimeter weapons system.

The company's 30-millimeter weapons system and turret were showcased on the unmanned wheeled carrier vehicle by HIPPO Multipower at the International Defence and Security Equipment Exhibition (DSEI 2023) held in London.

Utku Aral, CANIK's CEO, highlighted the significance of the event, which marked its debut in the UK since acquiring British defence company AEI Systems earlier this year.

CANIK's acquisition of AEI Systems, one of the three medium-caliber cannon manufacturers in the world, has paved the way for the production of medium-caliber guns in high quantities in both the UK and Türkiye.

These guns will be offered for land, air and sea platforms of friendly and allied countries, with a primary focus on Türkiye and the UK, in the realm of remote-controlled weapon systems.

Aral emphasised the growing importance of 30mm caliber gun systems on a global scale, citing their low recoil and versatility in firing various types of ammunition.

$350M sales target

Aral said that CANIK's advanced firing control system's capability to interface with medium-caliber cannons creates a solution-oriented field for all types of platforms.

He noted that very few countries worldwide produce medium-caliber weapons and Türkiye's strength in ammunition production thanks to the capabilities of Turkish defence giants.

"There's nothing that can't be achieved in terms of ammunition, but weapons and turrets were critical. When the companies under the Samsun Yurt Savunma group, such as CANIK, AEI Systems, and Unirobotics come together, they have complementary features within the ecosystem. Today, all these systems are essential for ATAK-2, the national combat aircraft, and manned/unmanned naval vehicles. This has expanded our horizons," he explained.

He also said the company has enhanced its product portfolio.

"Sales to European countries, which were previously just a dream, are now possible. We have become one of the companies in the world with this capability. We are a company that exports 95 percent of its production," he noted.

"Our goal is to reach a $350 million sales target. We have already achieved more than half of this. Hopefully, in a few years, we will have reached the target we aimed for," he added.

With ambitious goals ahead, Aral believes CANIK is well on its way to achieving its objectives.