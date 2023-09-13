Türkiye is an "indispensable partner" to the UK and "our ties are stronger than ever," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

Speaking at the joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Wednesday in Ankara, Cleverly said: "It (Türkiye) is crucial for our collective security and well-being."

He added the Türkiye-UK relations have importance for Europe, the region, and are an extremely important for the world as a whole.

"Our ties are stronger than ever. This year over 4 million British citizens are expected to your country," Cleverly said, and mentioned the role of the Turkish diaspora in the UK which is "adding to our prosperity and vitality."

He also appreciated Türkiye's role in collective efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal, from which Russia withdrew in July.

Cleverly said trade between Türkiye and the UK is growing steadily, adding: "We have announced our intention to begin negotiations on a new enhanced free trade agreement to take up the opportunities of the 21st century to strike a deal that covers areas such as digital trade and trade in services."

He stressed that the UK will work together with Türkiye in combating illegal migration and in fighting terrorism.

"We are allies in NATO. Both countries have important commitments to protect each other," Cleverly stated.

"The preservation of peace and security in Europe is of utmost importance to us. In this regard, we know that Türkiye has truly significant commitments to NATO."